Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh on Tuesday took charge as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary in the presence of some ministers and several party MLAs here.

PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday had appointed Singh as the general secretary (organisation) of the state unit.

Addressing the media here, Singh thanked the party leadership for appointing him to the post.

A two-time legislator, Singh said he would take everyone along and work towards strengthening the organisation.

Replying to a question on the Congress's unfulfilled poll promises, Singh said whatever issues are pending will be taken up with the state government.

Earlier, Singh emphasised making the administration accountable to the legislators.

PPCC chief Sidhu, ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, and MLAs Madanlal Jalalpur, Kulbir Zira and Inderbir Singh Bolaria were among those present.

Sandeep Sandhu, the political advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was also present.

In May, Pargat Singh had accused Sandhu of threatening him for questioning the state government over the delay in justice in the incidents of desecration of a religious text and subsequent police firing in Faridkot in 2015.

Pargat Singh, a close aide of Sidhu, had been vocal against the chief minister over the functioning of the state government.

He had even questioned his party's government over several issues.

Pargat Singh, a former Indian hockey captain, had joined the Congress before the 2017 assembly polls after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal.

