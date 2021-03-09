Jalaun/Lucknow, Mar 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday charged previous regimes with neglecting the state's Bundelkhand, saying while mineral and forest wealth of the region was exploited, development took a backseat.

After inspecting the construction of the Bundelkhand expressway, the CM said once complete in November, the project will spur economic activities and give a direction to the region's development.

Once the Bundelkhand expressway is constructed, it would go a long way in ensuring socio-economic development of the area that has been neglected for decades, he claimed.

The region will not only progress but will also witness industrialisation, the CM told reporters, adding that the area is rich with minerals.

“The previous governments exploited the mineral and forest wealth of this region but never thought about its development,” the chief minister said, adding that land along the expressway will be acquired and developed as an industrial area, providing locals with employment opportunities.

Bundelkhand will also become a major centre of tourism after the construction of the expressway, he said.

Appreciating farmers, Adityanath said they gave their land for the expressway and provided their full support. The expressway will boost profits of farmers here, he claimed.

The 296-km expressway is being constructed at Rs 14849.09 and will connect the Bundelkhand region with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The expressway will start from Chitrakoot district and end at Etawah on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. It will pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun and Etawah districts.PTI CORR/SAB

