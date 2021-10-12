Jalna, Oct 12 (PTI) Authorities in Jalna in Maharashtra are roping in schoolchildren to encourage their parents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under the state government's 'Kavach Kundal Abhiyan'.

Jalna Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manuj Jindal has struck upon the idea of sending a request letter to parents through schoolchildren so that vaccine hesitancy can be overcome and more beneficiaries can be covered under the 'Kavach Kundal Abhiyan', officials said on Tuesday.

"Parents are supposed to sign the letter with a pledge that they would get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible if they haven't done so as yet. The children are supposed to bring the letters back to school," an official said.

The initiative, under which government and private schools are being covered, has been titled ' Balkanchya Surakshasathi, Palkancha Lasikaran', he added.

Jalna vaccination in charge Jayshri Bhusare on Tuesday said the total number of doses administered in the district stood at 12,74,460, comprising 9,18,135 people who have been given the first dose and 3,56,325 now being fully vaccinated.

