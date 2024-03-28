New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday appointed Mohd Hadis Lari as Officiating Registrar with immediate effect. He has been promoted from the post of Deputy Registrar.

The Jamia Millia Islamia's Officiating Vice-Chancellor issued an official order stating, "Keeping in view the peculiar and emergent situation arising out of the court cases pending against the University challenging the age of superannuation for the post of Registrar as provided under Statute 5(2) of the JMI Act, 1988 and in the interest of smooth administration of the University is pleased to appoint Mohd Hadis Lari, Deputy Registrar as Officiating Registrar with immediate effect."

The official order removed Prof. Nazim Husain Al-Jafri from the duties of the Officiating Registrar with immediate effect. He has been directed to continue as a Professor in the Department of History and Culture until the case is pending in the High Court. (ANI)

