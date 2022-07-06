New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced it will resume offline classes for all except for first-year students from July 16.

The university has advised all deans of faculties to complete renovation, maintenance, and repair works of classrooms and laboratories before the classes commence.

"The Vice-Chancellor, JMI (Najma Akhtar), on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties has approved to reopen the university in offline mode from July 16, 2022, for all classes except 1st semester/Year, the notification read.

The JMI resumed physical classes for final year postgraduate and final year undergraduate students in March. The first and second-year undergraduate students and first-year post-graduate students have been attending classes online.

While the physical classes for final-year post-graduate students resumed on March 2, physical classes for final-year undergraduate students resumed mid-March.

Three dry canteens at the university were also opened on March 2 with the permission of the registrar.

