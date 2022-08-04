New Delhi, August 4 (PTI) Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday staged a protest against the university for inviting RSS leader Indresh Kumar to an event, calling him a "hatemonger".

Dozens of students gathered outside gate no 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia as Kumar was addressing an event inside the campus.

Kumar was at the university to deliver a keynote address during a seminar on 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery'.

"Hatemongers like Indresh Kumar must be resisted with all student might...The university administration must stop giving the space of a democratic university like Jamia to hatemongers," Jamia student and AISA activist Shoaib said.

Students were seen holding placards that read: "Let us Explain on what parameter Indresh is honoured in Jamia" and "Stop Inviting Hatemonger in Jamia".

Several student groups including Fraternity Movement, Students Islamic Organisation of India, All India Students Association, All India Revolutionary Students Organisation, Campus Front of India and Dayar-e-Shauq Student Charter joined the protest.

"Indresh Kumar, along with being academically irrelevant is also the same man, who has repeated the hate rhetoric of RSS at every step, calling CAA protestors 'traitors', advocating for 'uniform civil code', calling the consumption of meat a 'sin' amongst other things," the AISA said in a statement.

This is not the first time that Jamia students have objected to Kumar's visit to the campus. In 2017 as well, students of the varsity protested Kumar's visit to an Iftar party organised by the RSS-affiliated Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

