New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Friday flagged the alleged rise in Islamophobia and demanded that a separate law be enacted to specifically punish those who incite violence against minorities.

Jamiat's 34th General Session began here at the Ram Lila ground under the presidentship of its chief Maulana Mahmood Madani.

The plenary session of the event will take place on Sunday.

The organization passed several resolutions including one on alleged rise in the hate campaign and Islamophobia in the country.

"The rise in Islamophobia, besides cases of hatred and incitement against the Muslims community, has increased to an alarming level in our country, in the recent past," the Jaimiat alleged.

"The most regrettable point is that though the government is aware of these developments, it prefers to adopt an ostrich-like approach," it alleged.

The Jamiat said it wants to draw the attention of the government on how to ensure the integrity and build a positive image of the country.

Among the steps the Jamiat proposed should be taken included strict action against elements and the media engaged in spreading hatred.

The Jamiat also sought a separate law should be enacted to specifically punish those who incite violence against the minorities.

Other important resolutions passed by the Jamiat Friday included effective measures to ensure voter registration and larger participation in elections.

