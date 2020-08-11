Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) Two men were arrested after 23-kg poppy was recovered from their truck on the outskirts of Jammu city on Tuesday, officials said.

The Punjab bound truck was intercepted on a highway in Jhajjar kotli area and 23.85-kg poppy concealed in the vehicle was recovered by police, they added.

The driver, identified as Satnam Singh, and Jagjeet Singh were arrested on the spot and the vehicle seized, the officials said.

In this regard, a case has been registered at Police Station Jhajjar kotli and an investigation is underway.

