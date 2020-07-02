Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Jammu district administration on Wednesday de-notified containment/red zones in the district including Bathindi and Sunjwan areas.

"The de-notified Red/Containment zones in Jammu district are Bathindi and Sunjwan areas and Municipal Ward No 52, 53, 54 of Trikuta Nagar Jammu falling under PS Trikuta Nagar," an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan said.

Also Read | Unlock 2 in Delhi: 'Status Quo' in National Capital, Night Curfew Timing Reduced by 1 Hour.

Chauhan is also chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Jammu.

The order said the areas were de-notified as red zones as intensive testing had been carried out in all the mentioned red zones and "no fresh positive case (other than travellers) has been reported for the last 30 days". (ANI)

Also Read | Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das Get Married, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Attended Archers' Low-Key Wedding Ceremony (View Photos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)