India News | Jammu Airport to Celebrate Yatri Suvidha Diwas on June 15 with Major Infra, Security Upgrades

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Jammu Airport, a key aviation gateway to the Jammu region and one of North India's strategically important airports, will observe Yatri Suvidha Diwas on June 15, 2026, with a series of passenger-centric, community outreach and environmental initiatives aimed at enhancing passenger experience and recognising aviation stakeholders.

The airport, which operates as a joint-controlled facility managed by the Airports Authority of India and the Indian Air Force, has witnessed significant expansion over the past decade in infrastructure, capacity and connectivity.

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Passenger handling capacity has increased from 1.0 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in 2014 to 2.6 MPPA at present, with ongoing expansion through a new terminal building that will further raise capacity to 4.5 MPPA. The terminal area, which stood at 7,000 sqm in 2014, has expanded to 14,500 sqm and is expected to reach around 40,000 sqm after completion of the new terminal complex.

Aircraft parking stands have increased from 7 to 13 for A321-type aircraft following the development of the new civil enclave apron. The runway was also extended by approximately 1,300 feet in October 2021, enabling operations of larger Airbus A321 aircraft and removing earlier load restrictions. The airport is also being upgraded from CAT-I to CAT-II landing capability to improve operations during low-visibility conditions.

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In terms of infrastructure, a dedicated helicopter parking stand and link taxiway were added in 2019, while a common user domestic cargo terminal with a handling capacity of 100 tonnes per month was commissioned in January 2022.

Passenger convenience facilities have also expanded significantly. The airport, which had no aerobridges in 2014, now operates with three aerobridges, with six more planned in the upcoming terminal. Modern amenities, including Digi Yatra, UDAN Yatri Cafe, AVSAR assistance services, Flybrary, free Wi-Fi, and dedicated facilities for children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, are currently in place.

Security infrastructure has been strengthened with the installation of the Under Vehicle Surveillance System (UVSS) in June 2024 and the Integrated Perimeter Security System (IPSS) along the airport boundary in February 2024, enhancing overall surveillance and perimeter protection.

Sustainability initiatives include the installation and expansion of rooftop solar power capacity from 300 kWp in 2022 to 400 kWp in 2023, along with GRIHA 4-star certification, plantation drives and waste management programmes.

The airport has also improved regional connectivity, with direct flights linking Jammu to major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Srinagar, Leh and Chandigarh. Helicopter services to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan have further enhanced access for pilgrims.

As part of CSR and CER initiatives, the airport has supported healthcare, education and community welfare projects, including the provision of ambulances to SMGS Hospital and educational support equipment to local hostels and institutions.

To mark Yatri Suvidha Diwas, passengers will be welcomed at the airport on June 15, with activities including collective singing of Vande Mataram, recognition of frontline aviation workers and women professionals, a blood donation camp, a medical camp, a plantation drive, and student engagement programmes such as airport visits and painting competitions.

Officials said the celebrations reflect Jammu Airport's continued focus on passenger experience, sustainability, and community engagement, reinforcing its role as a key driver of regional connectivity and development. (ANI)

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