Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said that one foreign terrorist involved in the killing of two councillors and a policeman (in Sopore last month) is trapped in the ongoing encounter in Nathipora.

"One foreign #terrorist involved in #killing of two councillors and a policeman, is trapped in the #encounter", tweeted IGP of Jammu and Kashmir police.

"Op Nathipora, Sopore. Joint operation was launched today afternoon based on Jammu and Kashmir police inputs. Area cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress," tweeted Chinar Corps-Indian Army.

Earlier today, an encounter began in Nathipora in Sopore. The police and the security forces are on their job.

"#Encounter has started at #Nathipora area of #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow", tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further operation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)