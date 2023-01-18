New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday wrote a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, demanding security for party functionaries and the AAP office in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the attack on the Aam Aadmi Party's Kashmir office on January 1, Sanjay Singh in his letter said that AAP leaders remain under constant threat while moving in their respective areas.

"I would like to inform you that Aam Aadmi Party Kashmir office has been attacked by some unidentified people on January 1, 2023, at around 6 pm. Our leaders also remain in constant threat while they move in their respective areas," Sanjay Singh said in the letter adding that no action was taken by officials despite informing them.

"We have written time and again to the Election Commission as well as the local District Superintendents to ensure basic required security to our key position holders but this had no result. With this letter, we are mentioning a lot of killings are going around, please consider this letter as an early warning and please don't blame us later if some mishap occurs to our leaders... that we didn't inform you well in advance," the letter read further.

"I would like to request you to provide security to the party's provincial in charge and district presidents," Singh said in the letter. (ANI)

