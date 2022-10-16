Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): The body of Puran Krishan Bhat- a civilian of a minority community- who succumbed to bullet injuries, after terrorists opened fire at him in Chowdari Gund, while he was on his way to an orchard in Shopian on Saturday, reached his residence in Jammu on Saturday.

Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, succumbed to his injuries after militants opened fire at him while he was on his way to an orchard in Shopian on Saturday.

The injured was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terrorist killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the Shopian district and assured that the perpetrators will be severely punished.

"Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished," he said in a tweet.

Hours after the killing terror outfit Kashmir-freedom-fighters">Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit in the Shopian district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sujit Kumar said, "A Kashmiri Pandit Puran ji has been murdered. We are working on the case. KFF (Kashmir-freedom-fighters">Kashmir Freedom Fighters) has claimed the responsibility for it. We won't say anything for sure about it, yet. A guard was present here."As per the eyewitnesses only one person who had targeted him and was in front of him.

'In the initial investigation, eyewitnesses say that there was only one person who had targetted him and was in front of him. Nobody has spotted anyone else who might be hiding. Things will be clear, give us some time," said Kumar.

DIG Kumar further said, "We are ascertaining the reason, he had gone out on his scooter and had returned on it. He wasn't alone, they were 2 people. If the incident occurred in presence of the guard who was deployed here, action will cover not only him but all concerned officers in the area."

The police investigation is underway and further information is awaited. (ANI)

