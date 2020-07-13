Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): After more than three months of closure due to coronavirus epidemic, the construction activities have been resumed in Srinagar.

Due to the commencement of these activities, labourers are now able to earn their livelihood and make their ends meet.

"Everything was shut for three months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. People are getting employed due to these activities. It is a good step taken by government authorities."

The people working at the construction sites were seen wearing the masks and were also abiding by the social distancing norm in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir so far has recorded 10156 cases of coronavirus, out of which 4092 are active, 5895 have been recovered. A total of 169 people have died in the region after contracting the lethal infection. (ANI)

