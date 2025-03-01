Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday, urged residents to stay away from rivers and streams as parts of the state, including Kullu district, faced heavy rains and snowfall.Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday, urged residents to stay away from rivers and streams as parts of the state, including Kullu district, faced heavy rains and snowfall.Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Friday, urged residents to stay away from rivers and streams as parts of the state, including Kullu district, faced heavy rains and snowfall.

The past three days of continuous snowfall and rain have brought an end to the dry spell, covering the mountains in a thick layer of snow.

A local says, "There is a wave of happiness not only in district Doda but the whole state. This snow has come after a long dry spell, and the surroundings have changed very quickly. All the green gold in the mountains has transformed due to the white blanket of snow."

The once-green landscape has been replaced by breathtaking white scenery, with snow-covered trees, fields, and homes. Despite the wet and soggy ground, people are embracing the beauty of nature and enjoying the snowfall.

The community is filled with joy and excitement, and people are making the most of this winter wonderland.

The snowfall has added a magical touch to Bhalesa, with residents fully appreciating the charm of the snow-covered surroundings. As temperatures dropped to below zero, people were seen bundling up in warm clothes again.

Meanwhile, snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh have caused significant disruptions, with 583 roads, including five National Highways, being blocked, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

A total of 2263 distribution transformers (DTRs) are down, affecting power supply to numerous areas.

According to the Authority, as of Friday, 279 water supply schemes have been impacted, leaving many regions without essential services.

The chief minister urged people to remain cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration.

The chief minister urged people to remain cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration.

"I have been taking stock of the situation since morning. All people are requested to be cautious and follow the guidelines issued by the administration. Stay away from rivers and streams," Sukhu said while talking to reporters. (ANI)

