India News | Jammu and Kashmir: Maiden Gool Mela Promotes Tourism and Economic Growth in Ramban

Gool, Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8(ANI): In a concerted effort to showcase the untapped tourism potential of the Ramban district, the Directorate of Tourism, in collaboration with the district administration, recently hosted the maiden 'Gool Mela' at the scenic Narsinga meadow. Situated at an altitude of 5000-6,500 feet, approximately 10 kilometres from Gool town and bordering the Reasi district, the pristine landscape served as the offbeat valley town backdrop for an event aimed at boosting the rural economy and curbing local unemployment.

The festival, which drew large crowds from across the Jammu province, marked a significant step in placing this "virgin" destination on the tourism map.

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The event was inaugurated by Banihal MLA Sajad Ahmed Shaheen alongside senior administrative and police officials, transforming the meadow into a vibrant hub of cultural exchange.

Visitors engaged in trekking across the verdant slopes, while local artists and students enthralled the gathering with traditional folk songs, dances, and educational skits. Beyond the entertainment, the Mela served as a platform for social outreach; the proceedings commenced with a collective 'Nashamukt' (drug-free) pledge, aligning with the 100-day 'Nashamukt Bharat Abhiyan' currently being spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

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During the maiden Gool Mela, MLA Sajad Ahmed Shaheen announced a suite of infrastructure and development projects aimed at transforming the region's economic landscape. Key highlights of the announcement included the sanctioning of two 'Nagar Van' parks, one at Narsinga for Rs 52 lakh and another at Dagan Top worth Rs 50 lakh, as well as plans to develop Tata Pani as a premier Health and Wellness destination. Emphasising the path toward regional prosperity, MLA Shaheen stated that eco-tourism remains the most viable strategy to bolster the rural economy and increase tourist footfall in the area.

In addition to tourism infrastructure, the MLA announced two 2 MW mini-hydel projects in Sangaldan with an investment of Rs 50 crore. He further pledged to advocate for the establishment of dedicated Tourism Development Authorities for both Banihal and Gool, signalling a long-term commitment to sustainable regional growth.

Director of Tourism, Dr. Vikas Gupta, reaffirmed that the promotion of offbeat sites remains a top priority for the Jammu and Kashmir administration. "To showcase the beauty of Gool's meadows, we have provided a platform for local artists, while also inviting celebrity singers to promote diverse cultural exchanges, including Dogri and Punjabi traditions," he noted. Dr. Gupta added that Ramban holds significant tourism potential, highlighting that established hubs like Tattapani and Neel Top require consistent promotion to reach their full potential.

Local stakeholders and officials also voiced their support for the initiative. Former DDC Chairperson, Dr. Shamshaad Shaan, urged the Directorate of Tourism to officially notify Narsinga Meadows as a tourist destination and requested that more such functions be organised to generate sustainable employment opportunities for the region's youth.

Echoing this sentiment, local vendor Imtiaz Ahmed Lohar praised the administration's efforts, stating, "This is the first time a fair of this scale has been organised, and such events open up vital economic opportunities for local vendors." (ANI)

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