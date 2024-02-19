Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sudden dip in temperature on Monday as rainfall lashed the area.

Srinagar recorded a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius on Monday. While the temperature in Gulmarg was recorded at minus 2.9 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Lucknow: Youth Killed As Security Guard's Gun Accidentally Goes Off During Scuffle at Kuda Crossing; Accused Arrested.

A resident, meanwhile, welcomed the rain and said that it would give some relief to the farmers and also reduce pollution in the city.

"There has been a lot of rain here since yesterday, which is the first time in many days. There has been a dry spell here, and this rain will be very beneficial for the farmers here, because there are apple orchards here, which will give some relief to the farmers. The rain will also reduce pollution and change the air," a resident told ANI.

Also Read | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar Pay Tribute at Shivneri Fort in Pune (Watch Videos).

The Meteorological Department has issued an extended wet spell warning for the entire region, predicting light to moderate rain and snow across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday.

The Weather Department has warned of an "extended wet spell" across Jammu and Kashmir until Wednesday afternoon. They predict light to moderate rain and snow in most places, including plains and lower reaches, from February 19 to 20. This wet spell could lead to flash floods in hilly areas, landslides, and disruption of essential services like power and water supply.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued a red alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir for Monday.

"Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on February 19," JKDMA said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, the JK State Disaster Management Authority (JK DMA) issued a low-danger level avalanche warning on Sunday for the Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

The warning said that the avalanche is likely above 2500 metres over the Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

JK DMA also issued a warning of an avalanche with a medium danger level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

"Avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2500 metres over Anantnag & Kulagam districts in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with a medium danger level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban Bandipore," JKDMA said in a post on 'X'.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised the people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)