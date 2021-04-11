Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 915 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 156 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,38,390, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,034, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 288 were reported from the Jammu division and 627 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 362 cases, including 81 travellers, followed by 192 in Jammu and 111 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has now reached 7,335 in the Union Territory, while 1,29,021 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 2,034 as five new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours from the Kashmir Valley.

