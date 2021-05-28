Srinagar, May 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 infection tally in Jammu and Kashmir rose by 2,803 in a day to reach 2,84,431 while 56 fatalities during the same period took the death toll to 3,795, officials said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, 1,009 were from the Jammu division and 1,794 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest 382 cases, followed by 320 in Jammu district and 228 in Kupwara district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 41,382 in the union territory, while 2,39,254 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

