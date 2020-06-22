Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 132 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 6,088 in the Union Territory.

Out of the newly reported cases, 10 are from Jammu division while 122 from Kashmir division, as per the bulletin shared by the J-K administration.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: First, Second-Year Students of UG Courses And Second-Semester Students of PG Courses Promoted, Announces CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A total of 149 coronavirus patients have been recovered and discharged from various hospitals in the UT, with 45 being from Jammu and 104 from Kashmir.

There are 2,472 active cases and 85 fatalities have been recorded in the UT so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan Cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali Test Positive for COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)