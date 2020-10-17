Srinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Six coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the death toll to 1,372, while 610 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the Union Territory to 87,364, officials said.

Out of the 610 new cases, 247 were reported from Jammu and 363 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of 129 new cases, followed by 116 in Jammu district, the officials said.

There are 8,704 active cases, while 77,288 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

Meanwhile, six fatalities took place in the past 24 hours in J-K -- four in Jammu region and two in the valley -- taking the death toll to 1,372, the officials said.

