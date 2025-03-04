Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been temporarily halted following a landslide in the Mehad area of Ramban. The landslide has blocked the route, and authorities are working to clear the debris. Drivers are advised to follow alternative routes while the situation is being managed.

The region is experiencing severe weather conditions, as Banihal's mountains are covered in snow after yesterday's snowfall. The minimum temperature in the area was recorded at 3°C, with a maximum expected to reach 15°C.

Meanwhile, Bhaderwah is witnessing rainfall, with low-hanging clouds hovering over the city. The weather has turned the landscapes of Doda into a picturesque sight, with snow-capped mountains providing a stunning backdrop to the ongoing rainfall.

Srinagar, too, is enduring the ongoing winter chill, with temperatures continuing to remain low.

CHVS Reddy, a tourist from Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, said, "We are unable to stand because of the cold. We will never forget this place and send our people and family again and again. People her in Kashmiri are very friendly and nice. Next time, we are going to plan with our families."

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday conducted the inaugural blast for the construction of the 1.1-kilometer-long Bhimber Gali Tunnel on National Highway 144A. The ceremony was led by Brig Neeraj Madan, Chief Engineer of Project Sampark.

According to the BRO statement, "The inaugural blast for the 1.1 km Bhimber Gali Tunnel on NH-144A was conducted today by Brig Neeraj Madan, CE Project Sampark. This key BRO project will cut 10.8 km from the highway, boosting connectivity between Rajouri and Poonch for civilians and the Army."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir and said that it would give a significant boost to connectivity and tourism in the region.PM Modi said, "Despite the challenges, our resolve did not waver". He lauded the labourers for their resolve and commitment and for tackling all the obstacles to complete the work. He also condoled the demise of seven labourers.

Announcing the inauguration of the Sonamarg Tunnel and fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, PM Modi highlighted that this tunnel will significantly ease the lives of people in Sonamarg, Kargil, and Leh.

He further noted that the actual construction of the Sonamarg Tunnel began in 2015 after their Government came into power. He was pleased that the tunnel's construction was completed under their administration. (ANI)

