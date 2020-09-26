Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Students Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami on Saturday held a meeting with Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar in Dehradun, and demanded a special grievance cell for the students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir in Uttrakhand, informed Khuehami.

In the meeting, Nasir Khuehami shared various issues faced by the students with Ashok Kumar and requested the establishment for a special grievance cell which ensures the safety and security of the students.

Khuehami further appealed Kumar to stay vigilant and keep in touch with both the students and the institution heads of where they are studying.

Responding to the requests of Khuehami, Kumar assured him of taking all possible steps to ensure the students' safety and said that he had been closely monitoring the situation.

Kumar also offered all possible support to the students and said that he will provide his best support in every regard. (ANI)

