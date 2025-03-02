Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 2 (ANI): The scenic region of Bhalesa in the Doda district witnessed a stunning transformation on Sunday as bright sunshine illuminated the snow-covered mountains, creating a breathtaking landscape. The fresh snowfall, followed by clear skies, has added to the region's natural beauty, captivating both locals and visitors.

The thick layer of snow, coupled with hovering clouds, has transformed Doda into a mesmerising winter paradise.

After a spell of sunshine, the hilly area of Bhalesa in Doda transforms into a breathtakingly beautiful landscape. The green trees, once blanketed with snow, now glisten like a white paradise.

The snow-capped trees, rolling hills, and serene atmosphere have created a picturesque landscape that is nothing short of stunning. Locals and tourists alike marvel at Bhalesa's beauty, and the area has become a popular spot for photography and nature walks. The white paradise of Bhalesa is indeed a sight to behold.

Earlier, the picturesque region of Bhalesa in the Doda district woke up to a mesmerising blanket of fresh snowfall, turning the entire area into a breathtaking winter wonderland on Saturday. The snowfall, which has continued for the past three days, has ended the prolonged dry spell, covering the mountains, trees, and homes in a thick layer of snow.

The once-green landscape has been transformed into a stunning white panorama, drawing locals outdoors to revel in nature's beauty. While the wet and soggy ground poses minor inconveniences, residents' excitement remains high as they enjoy the enchanting winter scenery.

With temperatures dipping below freezing, people have once again pulled out their warm clothing to combat the cold. The snowfall has not only added to the natural beauty of the region but has also brought joy and renewed winter spirit to the local community.

The past three days of continuous snowfall and rain have brought an end to the dry spell, covering the mountains in a thick layer of snow on Saturday.

A local said, "There is a wave of happiness not only in Doda district but in the whole state. This snow has come after a long dry spell, and the surroundings have changed very quickly. All the green gold in the mountains has transformed due to the white blanket of snow." (ANI)

