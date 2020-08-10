Jammu, Aug 10 (PTI) The National Conference on Monday expressed concerns over "genuine aspirations" of the Jammu region allegedly being ignored and said it has generated a feeling of disempowerment and marginalisation among the people there.

"The people of Jammu have been taken for granted just for their overwhelming faith in the system that has terribly failed them -- be it employment, development or share in the welfare schemes.

"This eventually has resulted in despair and desperation that, if not addressed, could prove counter-productive," National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana said in an informal interaction with mediapersons here.

Jammu's interest, he alleged, has been “bartered” over the years notwithstanding the overwhelming support to the self-styled "Messiahs of the Duggarland”.

"The least the Centre and the administration here can do is to go for a massive course correction as penance for the betrayal of trust of the self-respecting people," he said.

He said the youth of Jammu are particularly dejected and depressed due to shrinking of jobs and apprehensions of these being further shared due to unjust domicile rules.

