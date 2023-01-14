Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) A fireman died after falling from a four-storey building in Prem Nagar locality here during an operation, an official said on Saturday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the commercial-cum-residential building to douse the blaze that broke out late Friday night, they said.

During the fire-fighting operation, selection grade fireman Satish Raina, posted at Shaheedi chowk fire station, slipped from the first floor of the building, they said.

He was rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officials said.

Director General of Fire and Emergency Services Alok Kumar joined mourners to bid adieu to the fireman at Jagti township on the outskirts of Jammu this afternoon.

He lauded Raina's valour and said that the fireman laid down his life while performing his duties.

The swift action by the fire and emergency services restricted the fire to a single room on the ground floor where it has originated due to a short circuit, thus averting a major tragedy, officials said.

