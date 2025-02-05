India News | Jammu GMC Unveils Cancer Policy for J-K, Aims for Improved Oncology Care

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Jammu Government Medical College (GMC) took a significant step in cancer management by unveiling the Cancer Policy for Jammu and Kashmir UT on Tuesday.

The policy was prepared by Oncologist Ashutosh Gupta Principal of GMC Jammu, according to a statement by the hospital.

Also Read | USA: First Guantanamo Migrant Deportation Flights ‘underway’.

This was followed by a day national CME conducted by the Govt Medical College, Jammu where topmost Oncologists from across the country participated. Prominent among them included Dr Rakesh Jalali from Appollo Hospital Chennai, Dr Dipenjan Panda from Apollo Hospital Delhi, Dr Anusheel Munshi from Delhi, Dr Vijay Patil from Mumbai, Dr Vimal Pandita from Dehradun.

More than 500 delegates within the State and outside the State attended the said National CME.

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi's PA Caught With INR 5 Lakh in Girikhand Nagar, Claims BJP (Watch Video).

Farooq Abdullah, in his address, said that the disease demands not only medical surgical and radiation therapy but also social psychological and economic aspects associated with it.

"Such patients need to be treated with empathy and sympathy and further he said to make communications with patients and address their every minor enquiry which is very important and can establish trust amongst the doctors and the patients as well as their attendants," said Abdullah according to the statement.

Further, Minister for Health and Medical Education Dept. Ms. Sakeena Ittoo in her address said that the late Sheikh Abdullah had led down the foundation stone of this institution in the year 1982 and the family has immense contributors not only in the shape for the upliftment of the state but also to the medical field and the fraternity.

"The Government is committed to achieving medical excellence at par with the Premier Institution of the country," she said.

She praised the efforts of the current administration of the GMC Jammu for various efforts done in the interest of patient care.

The various faculty, resident postgraduate, MBBS students, paramedical staff, allied staff members and teams of administration also witnessed the proceedings of the said inaugural function.

Principal Dr. Ashutosh Gupta in his inaugural address welcomes all the dignitaries on the dies and off the dice and presents the road map and future vision of GMC, Jammu, laying down the points addressed in the cancer policy.

The policy states the need to Make effective cancer screening policies for preventable cancers such as Head and Neck cancers, Breast, Lung, Cervical, Prostate and colon.

To introduce a Cervical cancer vaccine in the Universal Immunization Program. Introduce Oncology facilities in all new Medical Colleges as per NMC guidelines, these include Chemotherapy services and surgical Oncology.

Highlighting that tertiary care institutes like SKIMS, GMC Jammu, and GMC Srinagar must have all high-end oncology facilities like Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Medical Oncology, Diagnostic facilities like PET scans, and High-end Molecular Oncology labs. etc.

Introducing palliative care services in all district hospitals, and consider banning or restricting all tobacco products.

The cancer policy was stated in the presence of Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir; Sakina Massod Itoo, honourable minister HME, School education, Higher education, & Social welfare; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah Secretary HME; Dr Sameer Kaul a cancer specialist of India; Dr Ashraf Ganie, Director SKIMS, Dr Pavan Malhotra Director principal ASCOMS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)