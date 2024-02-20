Ramban (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): A fresh spell of snowfall was witnessed in many parts of Kashmir valley.

CRPF jawans helped stranded vehicles amid heavy snowfall in J&K's Anantnag.

Notably, Gulmarg, a winter wonderland in Jammu and Kashmir has been drawing attention from foreign skiers and adventure lovers following a recent snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley.

The snow-donned Gulmarg reflects the pristine beauty of nature as its meadows serve as a paradise for those seeking adventure and the thrill of downhill descents.

With its world-renowned highest altitudes, Gulmarg attracts adventurers from across the globe as the landscape lays a majestic backdrop for national and international skiers to navigate the slopes.

On Sunday, authorities closed the Srinagar-Leh Highway for vehicular movement due to snow accumulation at Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal District.

Meanwhile, the Pir Panjal range in Poonch district witnessed fresh snowfall on Sunday.

Gurez Valley, in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, received fresh snowfall on Sunday morning.

The state of Himachal Pradesh also received fresh snowfall on Monday. Consequently, traffic on the Manali-Leh Highway and Aut-Luhri National Highway came to a standstill following a spell of heavy snowfall in the region.

The high-altitude Himalayan resort town of Manali, which has a reputation as a backpacking centre and winter destination, was blanketed in a thick layer of snowfall on Monday.

The official mentioned that the administration stopped the movement of tourists in the higher parts of the state and issued an advisory to the tourists.

The city adorned in white drapes looked ethereal with tree branches that wore frost ornaments against the pale backdrop.

Earlier, IMD predicted heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on February 18 and 20, and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20. (ANI)

