Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) A 42-year-old man died after his throat was slit by glass-coated kite thread here on Friday night, officials said.

The incident took place when Skinder Khan was returning home on a two-wheeler, they said.

The kite string got entangled around Khan's neck at New Plot area and he started bleeding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

