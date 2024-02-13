Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police filed a chargesheet against two terrorists, who were booked in a case here on their return from Pakistan via Nepal over 13 years ago, officials said on Monday.

The chargesheet against Abdul Waris of Kishtwar and Masrat Hussain of Doda was filed on Monday in the court of 3rd Additional Sessions Judge (NIA), Jammu, in connection with a case registered against them under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Ranbir Penal Code, a police spokesman informed.

According to officials, the case was registered against them on October 25, 2010, under sections 13, 17 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Banu Fort police station following their arrest from railway station Jammu.

They were arrested with Rs 50,000 each and incriminating anti-national material, including printed letter-pads of banned terror outfits, the officials said.

During questioning, they confessed to have crossed LoC from Poonch, adding that they went to Pakistan about 10-11 years ago to receive training in handling arms and ammunition, officials said.

Their objective was to fuel militancy and remain attached to commanders of banned terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

"On the directions of commanders of banned outfits, they returned to Jammu and Kashmir via Nepal after getting training from Pakistan to create militancy in the state. They also disclosed that the recovered money was supposed to be distributed among the youth of the Doda and Kishtwar to revive the militancy activities in the area," an official said.

He said the charges against the accused were substantiated during the course of investigation and a chargesheet was filed against them in the court for judicial determination.

Both the accused are presently on bail, the spokesman said. (ANI)

