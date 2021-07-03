Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Jammu Police on Friday rescued four bovine animals being transported "illegally" and arrested one person.

According to a release from District Police Office, Jammu, two cases under relevant sections has been registered at Nagrota police station. The accused has been identified as Shubam Kumar, resident of Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

A vehicle has also been seized from his possession.

"District Police Jammu is striving hard and taking every possible step to curb the bovine smuggling menace. District Police Jammu is seeking support from the people to share information about bovine smuggling with police for timely intervention for the cause," the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)