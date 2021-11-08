Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Police on Monday detained a woman and also recovered the service rifle of a suspended cop who is the prime accused in the recent shooting that left three people, including a history-sheeter, dead and another person injured on the outskirts of the city, officials said.

Efforts are on to nab the policeman and his former colleague who are on the run after the shooting following a brawl over some issue in Salehar village of Arnia in R S Pura on Friday, they said.

Babar Chowdhary, a history-sheeter, his brother Sabar Chowdhary and Arif Chowdhary were killed and their associate Parveen Kumar was critically injured in the incident.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident and bring the culprits to book.

After initial investigation, constable Bhopinder Singh emerged as the main accused who had fired indiscriminately from his AK assault rifle on the four people. He was accompanied by his former colleague constable Sadeeq.

The officials said Sadeeq's wife was detained for questioning, while the service rifle of Singh was recovered from the fields as the search for the two absconders intensified.

While Sabar and Arif died on-the-spot, Babar succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital in Punjab for specialised treatment on Sunday. PTI TAS AB

