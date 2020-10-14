Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for maintenance work on Friday until the end of November.

The vehicular movement has been prohibited on every Friday starting from October 16 to November 30, said Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police.

"No vehicular movement shall be allowed on National Highway-44 every Friday starting from October 16 to November 30," stated the plan and advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police.

"Routine advisories with regard to Traffic movement other than Fridays shall be issued on daily basis," it added.

The department has advised people not to undertake a journey on the highway on these days. (ANI)

