New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav on Wednesday merged his party with the Congress at the Congress headquarters in Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

During this, he was accompanied by his son, Sarthak Ranjan and other party leaders as he announced his decision at the AICC headquarters. Mohan Prakash, in charge of Congress affairs in Bihar, was also present.

"Since my childhood, I've seen Mohan Prakash Ji struggle and I've received his blessings all my life. He used to have a strong voice back then and now he is an ideological influence for me. We have always related to the Congress ideology," he said at a press conference.

The former MP also praised Rahul Gandhi for his yatras (Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra), and attributed him as one the most strenuous person he has seen.

"He is one of the most strenuous people I have ever seen, in a time when everything happens on a tweet, he walked 6,000 km in minus temperature wearing just a t-shirt and fighting against the world's biggest dictator," he said.

Getting his and Priyanka Gandhi's trust, and blessing is enough for me in Congress," he added.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

