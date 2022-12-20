Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 20 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Mission Youth project is a one-stop shop for young people who are eager and entrepreneurial and want to make a difference in the world. They support the socio-economic development of society by making methodical interventions across a variety of fields.

While J&K has long since moved away from oligarchic power struggles and toward improving local democracy and power redistribution, it still needs a meditative party to fill in the gaps and contribute to the efficient operation of the overall system.

Also Read | COVID-19 Horror in China: Dead Bodies Pile On Top of Each Other in Hospital Morgues As Coronavirus Wave Strikes Beijing.

Youth Clubs act as an opportunity for young minds to infuse new blood and reinvent ways of doing things. As partners of panchayats and district administration, they have their own parallel system.

Youth clubs disperse information and generate awareness about various employment and self-employment schemes to people starting at the lowest level. Some experienced youth provide counsel to different sectors and small-scale businesses. Today more than 74,771 youth from 20 districts are a part of this program.

Also Read | Tambaram, Bengaluru Power Cut Schedule: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended on These Dates.

The clubs also provide young adults with much-needed hands-on experience as managers and innovators. They build these clubs on the lines of important values such as comradeship and social equity.

Recently an assessment conducted to check the impact of Mission Youth on J&K revealed more than 30,000 youth out of which about 12,000 were women, have been granted livelihood means in the year 2021-22.

The mission has ties with a list of big industry names such as Ashok Leyland, Wipro, and ICICI Foundation, which provide skill training to youth in high employability sectors like AI and Robotics. In the last financial year, more than 10,000 students grabbed this opportunity.

Under the Tejaswini Scheme, which provides financial assistance to young women for setting up gainful self-employment ventures suited to their skills, training, and aptitude, 2443 young girls were provided financial assistance and business counsel.

Mission Youth is focused on creating and implementing livelihood programs, establishing and running coaching institutes for competitive and entrance exams, establishing and operating district youth centers in all 20 districts of J&K, education and career counselling at a young age for school-children, encouraging social engagement and sports, and inspiring and promoting youth innovation.

Even if after all these initiatives one is unable to make use of the various schemes and opportunities they can get on the job portal AVSAR which connects people to employers based on their skill set by signing up for the service. Mission Youth is creating a database of unemployed youth which will connect employers to prospective employees using AI technology.

India's G-20 presidency is a chance for Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their culture and tourism potential, and this requires youth manpower and dedication. The youth clubs and entrepreneurs will be joining hands to make this happen. The chain of command has changed from a downward moving to a 'bottom-up' approach.

In the recently concluded 'My Town, My Pride' campaign Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the development of the urban areas through community participation.

"The new chain of command is laissez-faire where the administration has faith in the youth's initiative to make their town a better place to live through community participation. There is a sense of urgency in citizens' attitudes when they are given the responsibility with the authority that comes with it. This is why J&K's 'Jan Bhagirdari' reflects its progressive society," said Manoj Sinha.

Locally J&K government's district awards help to maintain a competitive environment among districts and motivate them to build stronger systems resulting in overall development. Mission Youth is the glue that makes PM's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' possible. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)