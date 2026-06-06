India News | Jana Sena Party Names Lingamaneni Ramesh as Its Rajya Sabha Candidate

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan announced Lingamaneni Ramesh's candidature for the Rajya Sabha (RS) seat from Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Lingamaneni Ramesh will file his nomination papers as a Rajya Sabha candidate on Saturday.

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Lingamaneni Ramesh has been associated with the Jana Sena Party and Pawan Kalyan since 2015. He has stood by the party leadership, inspired by Pawan Kalyan's vision that the state's development requires harmony among all sections of society and the implementation of appropriate social engineering to achieve that goal, a party release said

Ramesh has stood firmly with Jana Sena through various political setbacks, including the adverse electoral outcome of the 2019 assembly elections.

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Meanwhile, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday finalised the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with the TDP set to contest three seats while the Jana Sena Party will contest on one seat.NDA leaders outlined a series of statewide outreach programmes aimed at highlighting governance and development initiatives. They announced major public meetings in Tirupati on June 9, Amaravati on June 12, and Visakhapatnam on June 15. The Tirupati meet will focus on welfare, Amaravati on good governance, and Visakhapatnam on development, with district-level programmes scheduled between June 13 and June 20.

Earlier, the Election Commission issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states.

This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. The filing of nominations has begun, and the last date is June 8.

Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. (ANI)

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