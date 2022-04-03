Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday counter-attacked HD Kumaraswamy's statement over Congress's stand on hijab and meat halal controversy saying that it is the JDS which supports the anti-conversion and cow slaughter bills, Congress doesn't.

The statement from Siddaramaiah comes after Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former state Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the Congress leaders are silent on the meat halal and hijab controversy. They don't have the guts to speak about these issues.

Speaking at a Press conference in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition said, "We are committed to secularism and constitution. It is the JDS leaders who support the anti-conversion and cow slaughter bills and we don't."

"They (JDS) support the BJP and its government's bills," he alleged further. (ANI)

