Nagpur, Sep 16 (PTI) Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi on Wednesday said 'Janta curfew' would be observed in the city on Saturdays and Sundays during remaining two weeks of this month.

"A meeting will be convened after September 30 to decide whether the curfew will be extended," Joshi told reporters after attending a meeting with municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B, corporators and local representatives.

Nagpur district on Wednesday registered 2,052 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 57,482, the local administration said.

