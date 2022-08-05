New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Bharat Biotech on Friday said Japan has approved Covaxin booster dosage for travellers visiting the country.

In a tweet, Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said: "We are proud to announce, Japan has approved COVAXIN booster dose for travellers. Another global recognition of the effectiveness of our universal COVID vaccine."

In April this year, the Japanese government had announced including Covaxin in its list of recognised vaccines to further facilitate travel from India.

