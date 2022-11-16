New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The 7th edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta festival will be held from December 2 here at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium after a hiatus of three years.

Last held in December 2019, the grand celebration of Urdu language and Hindustani culture will host a stellar lineup of actors Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Shah Pathak, Shabana Azmi, poets Javed Akhtar, Anisur Rahman, Farhat Ehsas, Shailesh Lodha, Kumar Vishwas and several other distinguished authors, poets, and artistes.

Spread across three days, with more than 150 artistes, the festival will see ghazals, sufi music, qawwali, dastangoi, panel discussions, mushaira, and poetry recitations.

"Jashn-e-Rekhta aims to bring people closer through the celebration of Urdu language, its music, art, culture, and its Indian ethos. It was last celebrated in December 2019 after which COVID disrupted life as we know it. However, people exhibited remarkable resilience and came together in overcoming this challenge.

"I am delighted that the 7th edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta 2022 is being held after a period of three full years. I invite one and all to join us as we celebrate our cultural heritage and oneness and make the Jashn an unforgettable experience," Sanjiv Saraf, founder of Rekhta Foundation, told PTI.

The event will also feature a curated food festival (Aiwan-e-Zaiqa), a book exhibition, and art & craft bazaar.

The upcoming edition will conclude on December 4 with a Sufi music performance by celebrated singer Richa Sharma.

