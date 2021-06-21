New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Replying to Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's controversial International Yoga Day tweet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday took a swipe at Congress for indulging in appeasement politics.

Earlier in the day, Singhvi said in a tweet, "Chanting 'Om' will neither make yoga more powerful nor will the power of yoga be reduced by saying 'Allah'."

In reply, Javadekar said that by looking at Yoga with religious eyes, Congress is proving it is still involved in appeasement politics.

"The Congress, which looks at yoga from the point of view of religion, is proving that even today it is involved in the politics of appeasement," the Union Minister tweeted.

Singhvi also responded to the criticism he received for his post and further took a veiled dig at BJP on the alleged irregularity in the purchase of land at Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust.

"People who looted the donations of crores of devotees in the name of Shri Ram are questioning my faith as a cover-up. Remember that Yoga has been in every particle of India since time immemorial. Neither the science of yoga nor my faith needs the certificate of any rascal nationalist. Avoid misinformation," Singhvi wrote on Twitter.

Since 2014, International Yoga Day has been observed in mass gatherings in different parts of the country.

This year, the theme of the occasion is 'Yoga For Wellness' and will focus on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

The observation of International Yoga Day is a global activity and the preparatory activities normally start 3-4 months prior to June 21. Millions of people are introduced to Yoga in the spirit of a mass movement as part of IDY observation every year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)