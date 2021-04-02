New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday expressed happiness over the installation of 400 water points in Gujarat's Gir National Park.

"Happy to note that over 400 water points have been installed in Gujarat's Gir National Park to ensure there is no water scarcity for the Asiatic lions and other animals as the temperature starts to soar in the state," Javadekar tweeted.

Due to the rise in temperature, over 400 water points are installed to tackle water scarcity in Gujarat's Gir National Park.

"To ensure that animals don't face any water crisis due to summer, water points have been installed in the forest", Chief Conservator (Wildlife), Junagadh had informed on Wednesday. (ANI)

