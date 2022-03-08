New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Choudhary on Tuesday rejected the exit poll prediction of BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that SP-RLD the alliance will form the government in the state on March 10.

Choudhary, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said, "Whatever issues we could take to the public, we did. People have also given their votes. No one can know the results until the EVMs are opened. There is a process of exit polls. I have never seen any people conducting exit polls at booths during the casting of votes. I do not agree with this exit poll process."

"We saw the enthusiasm and determination of the public during campaigning. They showed faith and confidence in our alliance. I think the survey has yielded different results," the RLD chief said.

Choudhary termed the exit polls an attempt to create 'pressure' and said it demoralizes people who want a change in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no doubt that our alliance will form the government in UP this time. All this (exit polls) is an attempt to create mental pressure. It's a way to demoralize the people who want a change in the state. Sometimes people form their opinions on the basis of others' statements," he said.

Taking a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the RLD chief said, "Some people went around with bulldozers for their election campaign instead of doing something for the state."

According to exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh for the second term.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

