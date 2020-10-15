Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI) A JCO was injured when the Pakistan Army opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, official sources said.

The junior commissioned officer (JCO) who was injured in the firing and shelling in Sunderbani sector was later shifted to a hospital, they said.

The Army gave a befitting reply to the Pakistan Army, they added.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire 17 times this month.

On October 1, an Army jawan was killed and another injured when the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the LoC in Krishnagati area of Poonch district, officials said.

An Army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on September 5 when Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector, officials said.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

