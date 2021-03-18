Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Janata Dal (Secular) is not Bharatiya's Janata Party's B-team, and can contest elections on their own, said former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday.

Kumaraswamy also said that the Congress party's allegations that the JDS is against the Muslim community were false as they had fielded a suitable Muslim candidate for the Basavakalyan constituency.

"Congress keeps saying that we are BJP's 'B' team and that we are against the Muslim community. It is not true. We have chosen a suitable Muslim candidate for Basavakalyan. Both national parties (BJP and Congress) must know that we can contest elections on our merit," the JDS leader said. (ANI)

