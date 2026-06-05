India News | JD(U) Announces Candidates for Bihar Legislative Council Polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) on Friday released the list of candidates for the upcoming 2026 Bihar Legislative Council polls.

The party has fielded three candidates for the biennial polls. According to the official list, Nishant, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been nominated from Patna, Bharti Mehta from Madhubani, and Shivrani Devi Prajapati from West Champaran.

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For the Bihar Legislative Council bye-election, the JD(U) has nominated Lalan Prasad to contest for the vacancy in Sheikhpura.

The Election Commission has scheduled the bye-election to the Bihar Legislative Council, to be held by the members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

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According to the official notification, the polling is scheduled to take place on June 18, 2026.

As per the schedule released by the Commission, the issue of notification was issued on June 1 (Monday). The last date for making nominations is June 8, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on June 9. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures has been set for June 11.

The voting will take place on June 18 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. The counting of votes will be held on the same day at 5:00 pm.

The Commission further stated that the election process shall be completed before June 20, 2026.

The bye-election is being held to fill the vacancy in the Bihar Legislative Council.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also announced the schedule for the biennial elections to the Bihar Legislative Council to fill the seats of members whose terms are set to expire.

According to the official notification, the elections will be conducted by the Members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The term of office for the council members elected by the MLAs is due to expire upon their retirement on June 28, 2026.

The biennial election process is being initiated to fill these upcoming vacancies in the Upper House of the state legislature. (ANI)

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