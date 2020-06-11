India News | JD(U) Attacks Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar Poster War

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) attacked jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav on his 73rd birthday by putting up posters alleging the latter of corruption and misappropriation of property.

A list of 73 properties acquired by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family using political influence were enlisted in posters put by JD(U) in Patna.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For Fifth Consecutive Day on June 11, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities.

The poster further read: "The list of properties acquired by political muscle power is still being compiled."

Meanwhile, posters were put up by RJD leaders, wishing Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday. It is Lalu Yadav's 73rd birthday today.

Also Read | Nicholai Perrett Endures a Challenging Childhood to Become a Successful Influencer.

The poster war between JD(U) and RJD has been going on since last year in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar which are expected to be held later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)