Patna (Bihar) [India], February 24 (ANI): JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar, speaking to ANI, addressed the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar, acknowledging that while the PM has visited the state before, this visit has gained additional attention due to the upcoming elections next year.

Speaking to ANI on Tejashwi Yadav's statement, Kumar said, "There is a difference in the views of Lalu Prasad Ji and Tejashwi Yadav, which is natural as the father is politically sidelined and has passed the baton to his son," Kumar said.

Kumar further stated, "Lalu Ji's role is seen as that of a kingmaker in other institutions, central institutions. But was he successful? For example, if we look at the central universities in Motihari and Gaya, or IIT Bettiah, who is responsible for them? The central government is. So, this should be acknowledged," Kumar remarked.

Kumar also highlighted the ongoing benefits of the Prime Minister's initiatives for farmers, particularly focusing on the 19th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

"Under the 19th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, more than 9.8 crore beneficiaries will receive more than 22,000 crores directly," he shared, emphasizing the continued support for farmers facing challenges due to climate change.

Kumar also mentioned Bihar's agricultural focus, discussing the state government's plans to address rural development.

"Due to climate change, farmers are facing challenges, and Bihar, being an agricultural state, has plans to provide electricity to every village. There are also plans to provide water to every village, which will be provided as a part of the assistance program," he added.

Earlier, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar today, Rashtriya Janta Dal Leader Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Yadav raised a voice of dissent, calling out the Central and state government for its failure to deliver on promises made to the state.

He said, "There is an election in Bihar, and this is the only election that will be held in Bihar this year. The elections in Delhi have already concluded. We had said earlier that everyone will go to Bihar, and people will flock to Bihar."

Yadav emphasized that despite Bihar having provided a "double-engine government" for two decades, the state remains at the bottom of several key development indices.

While acknowledging that the Prime Minister's visits to Bihar were frequent during election times, Yadav accused Modi of using empty slogans and failing to address the state's real concerns.

He also recalled Modi's promises to revive sugar mills in Champaran and other districts, a commitment that was never fulfilled.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020. (ANI)

