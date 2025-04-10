Khagaria (Bihar) [India], April 10 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) MLA Pannalal Singh Patel's nephew, Kaushal Singh, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Khagaria, Bihar..

Kaushal Singh, the victim, was returning home from his warehouse with his wife when the attack occurred.

The attackers ambushed Kaushal Singh, firing two to three shots that left him seriously injured. His family rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. The incident took place in the Kaithi area of Chautham police station.

The police investigation suggests that family members might be involved in the murder, possibly due to personal rivalry. However, the family claims that Kaushal Singh had a dispute with his brother, Bijal Singh, and his nephew is suspected of committing the crime.

Speaking about the incident, SP Khagaria Rakesh Kumar said, "It was reported that there's a village under Chautham police station where Kaushal Singh was shot dead. We received the information, the family took him to the Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he died during treatment. We've received some reports and suspect names, and our team is conducting raids to arrest them soon.

He further added, "The family suggests a possible family dispute as the reason for the incident, but they can't provide clear details yet. We'll reveal more facts after further investigation. We've been told that Kaushal Singh was shot in the head with one or two bullets, but more things will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Witnesses claim unknown people arrived and opened fire."

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said that an investigation into the incident is underway. He stated that the police have received some suspect names and are conducting raids to arrest them.

Police have filed the complaint and are investigating the whole incident. Further information on the case is still awaited. (ANI)

