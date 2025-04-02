Patna (Bihar) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, sparking mixed reactions from opposition parties and BJP ally JD(U). JD(U) Member of Parliament Sanjay Jha expressed his party's concern, stating that the bill should not be retrospective. He mentioned that if their concerns were addressed in the bill, they would support it.

"Our concern is that it (Bill) should not be retrospective. Let the bill come if our concerns are accommodated in it, we will definitely support the Bill," Jha told ANI.

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "As far as JD (U) is concerned, most of the suggestions made during the JPC meetings regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill have been reported to be included. Therefore, a whip has been issued to the MPs by the party to remain in the House during the proceedings of Parliament and vote in favor of the government."

"We will tell make our stand clear in Parliament. JD(U) and CM Nitish Kumar does not need to learn the definition of secularism from Congress," he added.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha criticized the Waqf Bill, saying It violates the Constitution.

"Every constitutional basis is being violated. We (the opposition) had said even during the farmers' movement that there should be no haste. But they (the central government) acted in haste. What happened then? (The three agricultural laws) had to be withdrawn. The same situation should not happen here as well," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at the opposition, calling them 'anti-Muslim' for their opposition to the bill.

"This bill is constitutional, in the interest of Muslims, in the interest of the poor... Those who are opposing it are anti-Muslim," Singh added.

The bill will be tabled after today's Question Hour for consideration and passing. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, subject to an increase. The bill was presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under Jagdambika Pal's leadership for further consideration.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. (ANI)

